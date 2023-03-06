Comedian Pete Davidson has been grabbing headlines, for a while now, owing to his extraordinary dating life. The comedian-actor is reportedly dating her co-star ChaseSui Wonders as they have been spotted snuggling up together on various occasions. Recently, the rumoured couple allegedly met with an accident in LA after driving at high speed.

Pete earlier dated American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian for less than a year. He was later linked with Emily Ratajkowski, but neither confirmed the rumours. He is now rumoured to be dating ChaseSui Wonders with whom he worked in Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Reports of Pete Davidson and ChaseSui Wonders meeting with an accident began making rounds after a car crash was reported in Los Angeles. As per TMZ, the SNL alum was in the driving seat while his alleged girlfriend accompanied him. The actor was allegedly driving at high speed, due to which he lost control and ran over the curb, hitting the hydrant in the city of Beverly Hills and running into the side of a residence. No one was reportedly injured in the crash.

Beverly Hills police confirmed to another news portal that they responded to a report in which a car hit a fire hydrant. He confirmed Davidson was in the car but did not reveal if he was behind the wheel.

Pete Davidson and ChaseSui WOnders were first linked together in December after attending a New York Rangers game along with Rachel Sennott. Earlier this year, the two were papped all snuggled up in a restaurant in Brooklyn as they waited for their food. They further fueled their romance rumours after walking hand-in-hand on their way out from Universal Studios Hollywood in January. The two were also spotted in Hawaii earlier this month.

