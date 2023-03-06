There is a lot happening in the DCU at this moment. The entire roaster for the future of the studio has been revamped and is now being called Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters. There are multiple exciting projects that have caught the frenzy of the fans but nothing can beat the fact that James Gunn is recasting almost the entire house. But most of the eyes are glued to what happens with The Brave And The Bold, and who the next Batman will be. Fans are already campaigning for one actor and it’s Joe Keery.

For the unversed, in the new lineup of DCU that includes Superman: Legacy, there is also a Batman movie that will see the Cape Crusader just a few years elder than Blue Boy Scout. The movie is touted to even bring his son and have Bruce in his early to mid-thirties. Fans have already begun casting the young actor and the first contender is here.

After impressing the world with his charm and caliber in Stranger Things, it seems like Joe Keery is also their first choice to play a very iconic character. As per the latest reports coming in, fans want the star to be the next Bruce Wayne at the DCU, and below is everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Joe Keery has become the first choice to play the younger version of Batman in The Brave And The Bold. The actor is well known for playing Steve Harrington in four seasons of Stranger Things where he had the meatiest part in the last season with a very tragic cliffhanger. Now there is no confirmation of whether he is even on James Gunn’s list of considerations, but the fans want him.

This is also not the first time Joe Keery fabs have campaigned for him to become the Batman in DCU. Back in mid 2022, when none of these plans of DCU Chapter 1 where even in consideration, fans were manifesting him to become Bruce Wayne. Check the tweets below.

@joe_keery I see this guy can play Batman in a movie. I hope to see him the young bruce wane transforms to the dark knight! @DCComics @wbpictures — Pongsky (@pongskymagpayo) July 17, 2019

Future BatMan — Saleem (@Itizsaleem) May 28, 2022

Future Batman & Robin. — ZANE WICKMAN (@ZANEJWICKMAN) May 28, 2022

While Robert Pattinson now sits on the Bat Throne right now, even his casting was first questioned by the fans but The Batman proved everyone wrong. Now with Joe Keery in possible contention, we should be excited to see how the non-fans react to it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

