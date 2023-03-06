Chris Rock has got new limelight after the infamous incident of the 2022 Oscar Awards. Ever since the comedian has been in the headlines for making statements regarding the controversy. However, Rock took a dig at Meghan Markle in his recent Netflix special. Read on to find out what he has to say about the Duchess of Sussex.

Both celebrities have been in the headlines for their respective reasons. While the Duchess of Sussex was involved in her Royal Family drama, the comedian needs no introduction after the infamous slap controversy. However, the comedian has jokingly called out Meghan’s allegations about comments about her son’s skin tone.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Chris Rock joked about Meghan Markle’s accusations of racism against the royal family during his stand-up special, ‘Selective Outrage.’ He addressed the interview with Oprah Winfrey in April 2021 where the couple revealed that ” concerns ” were raised about “how dark” their baby’s skin might be before Archie was born. “Oh, they’re so racist, they’re so racist. Some of that sh*t she went through was not racism. It was just some in-law sh*t.”, said Chris Rock describing the racism as ‘in-law sh*t’.

Chris Rock later added, “’That’s not racist,’ cause’ even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon’ be. Sh*t. We check behind their ears.” While addressing her interview with Oprah, the comedian said Meghan was “acting all dumb like she didn’t know nothing.” He added, “It’s the royal family! You didn’t Google those motherf***ers? What the f**k is she talking about, she didn’t know?”

While firing shots at Meghan Markle, the comedian left no chance to roast The Royal Family and described them as “The Sugarhill Gang Of Racism”. He added, “they’re the original racists. They invented colonialism. They’re the OGs of racism. They’re the Sugarhill Gang of racism. Like”.

Chris Rock took a dig at Kardashians during his set and talked about being accepted by white in-laws. “Meghan Markle, I know the dilemma. I’m like, ‘If you black and you wanted to be accepted by your white in-laws then you need to marry a Kardashian because they accept everybody,’” said the comedian.

