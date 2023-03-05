Harry Styles is one musician people across generations and in different parts of the world know. While the ‘As It Was’ singer is popular for his music, his love and s*x life have also been in the headlines a lot and are something fans are very interested in. From Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde, Styles has been linked to them and many more.

Today we are going back in time to when Harry’s One Direction bandmate Niall Horan got candid about the actor-singer’s s*x life during the tour. A source, who was close to Harry, Niall, Louis Tomilson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik during their touring also shed some light on his crazy s*x live. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2013 when One Direction was still a group of five boys and wasn’t on a hiatus, Harry Styles apparently had a rather wild sex life. As per a past Daily Star article, 1D member Naill Horan in the past made shocking revelations about Harry’s s*x live during their tour in the United Kingdom. He said, “Harry is just unbeatable. He never runs out of stamina!”

Continuing talking about Harry Styles’ crazy s*x live, Niall Horan added, “I’ve lost count of all the girls he’s pulled on this tour. He sleeps most of the day, then does the gig and stays up all night with pretty girls in his room. He’s a total rock ‘n’ roller.”

A source in the know also told the publication, “It’s incredible, he seems to have at least three or four girls in his room every night.” They added that this s*x adventure of the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star could have been the reason behind his and Taylor Swift’s break up in just a few months of dating each other. The source added, “He’s totally out of control. Harry is totally brazen about it. He spots a girl he likes at a gig or when he’s out and about, goes right up to her and invites her to his hotel.”

This source further said, “Harry’s*x mad – it’s no wonder Taylor Swift couldn’t keep up with him, and things ended badly.” Coming back to Harry Styles on tour, the source stated that while other One Direction members would be hanging out with each other during the tour, Harry would vanish for the entire night. They said, “(Harry) made sure there are loads of girls lined up at his hotel so he can take his pick and had up to a dozen waiting on a single night. The rest of the lads all hang out after gigs and watch movies or play their computer games. But Harry goes off with a harem of girls, and you don’t see him until the next day.”

Currently, Harry Styles is single and is touring Australia.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and throwback stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Was Reportedly Eyeing To Marry Scarlett Johansson Before Katie Holmes In The Quest For Finding An ‘Ideal Wife’ After Split With Penélope Cruz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News