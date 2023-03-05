Miley Cyrus is one of those celebrities who is often shrouded with controversies, and sometimes she too loses her cool. The star is not to be blamed for it solely since the paparazzi exceed their boundaries at times. On one such occasion, a few years ago Miley failed to keep her composure as she snapped at the paps for asking her outrageous question. Scroll below to find out what actually went down years back!

Miley Cyrus has always been known for her brazen self, and now the singer is riding on the success of her latest release, Flowers. The song is allegedly about her relationship and the things she faced while being in a relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning to the topic, in 2017, around the release of her song “We Can’t Stop”, one night, Miley Cyrus was spotted at a doctor’s clinic in Beverly Hills. She was spotted by the paparazzi wearing a grey coloured sweatshirt with a pair of trousers. Miley carried a white-coloured shoulder bag, and she had some sort of paper in her hands. As the photographers restlessly flashed the cameras on her taking pictures, Miley covered her face with her hands. One of the paparazzi bluntly asked her whether she was pregnant or not. The video clip went viral on YouTube.

Miley Cyrus, as mentioned before, never shies away from embracing her brazen self and instantly clapped back at her in her classic Miley self. She retorted saying, “No, I’m fuc*ing sick, you bi*ch!” Ouch! Well, that served about right! Sometimes people do get out of line.

Check out the Viral Throwback Clip here:

Presently, Miley Cyrus is enjoying the success of her Flowers. Apparently, there were reports that stated that Liam Hemsworth was allegedly planning on suing Miley for projecting him in a bad light through her song. It has put his career in jeopardy.

To get more doses of Hollywood drama, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Troll Says Hailey Bieber Needs To Know “Her Place”, Selena Gomez Could End Her Marriage With Just An “I Miss Us” Text To Justin Bieber – Here’s The Tweet With 25.8K Likes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News