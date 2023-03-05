Troll Says Hailey Bieber Needs To Know "Her Place", Selena Gomez Could End Her Marriage With Just An "I Miss Us” Text To Justin Bieber!

Hailey Bieber has been universally termed “mean” and a “bully” over her latest social media moves. It all began when netizens noticed she was allegedly throwing shade at Selena Gomez. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were a part of her acts and lost a considerable amount of Instagram followers as the controversy broke. Scroll below for details as the latest tweet drags Justin Bieber into the whole drama.

As most know, Selena and Hailey go way back in time. There was a time when Baldwin said she is a “Jelena shipper”. Cut to 2018, Bieber and Gomez called it quits for once and all after their 8-year long on and off relationship. And within 2 months, Justin was engaged to the supermodel leaving all their fans heartbroken. Ever since both the ladies have been under constant scrutiny because of the opposition fan base.

Hailey Bieber in her latest Instagram story had allegedly thrown shade at Selena Gomez as she used the Calm Down music but the solo version by Rema. Fans were furious and have been trolling her brutally for being “mean” and a “bully”. Now, as a response to the whole controversy, a user took to Twitter and tried to show Justin Bieber’s wife “her place”.

A verified Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Jenna Ortega fan account wrote, “hailey bieber has some NERVE throwing shade knowing selena could end her marriage with an ‘i miss us’ text.”

In the thread, she clarified “also i want to make it clear i don’t ship or like jelena but miss hailey needs to know her place.”

hailey bieber has some NERVE throwing shade knowing selena could end her marriage with an “i miss us” text — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) February 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez who had announced her social media break amid all the drama seems to have returned to TikTok.

