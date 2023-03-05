Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves has revealed the scary situation she faced mid-air as the plane she was travelling on suddenly dropped 4,000 ft after hitting an extreme pocket of turbulence.

Camila made the revelation through a social media post, reports Mirror.co.uk. Taking to Instagram, the model, 41, shared the terrifying moment her jet hit turbulence as the incident reportedly caused a number of injuries to fellow passengers.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves were destined for Frankfurt in Germany when the incident occurred 37,000 feet above Tennessee. It caused the plane to do an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Mirror.co.uk further states that alongside the clip, which showed a number of products sprawled across the aisle of the carrier, Camila wrote: “Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital. Everything was flying everywhere

.”

Camila described the moment as “CHAOS,” saying “the turbulence kept on coming”.

Camila Alves continued: “The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok. I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind!”

She then said her and hubby Matthew McConaughey, 53, managed to make it to the hotel bar just before closing time before they were able to sleep well after the ordeal.

