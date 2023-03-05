It won’t be an understatement to say that Keanu Reeves would be the most eagerly sought-after star for every studio creating IP content. The man who once made his DC Film Constantine and never really decided to return has been eyed by not just the Warner Bros camp but has even been the first choice for many big characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe too. Kevin Feige has even accepted that he approaches the John Wick 4 star for every character they plan. Turns out Reeves has now decided to drop bombs about the two.

For the unversed, Keanu is right now making all the possible news for the fourth Chapter of his most lucrative franchise John Wick. The actor has been promoting the movie and during the same has been dropping some headline-making comments. The most recent is his confirmation of a conversation with James Gunn and the wish to play Wolverine.

Sometime back, Keanu Reeves as a mode of promoting John Wick: Chapter 4 decided to do a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) and fans stormed the platform to get their questions answered. It was during the same that he revealed he always wanted to play Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and that he has had a conversation with James Gunn about Constantine 2. Read on to know.

In the Reddit AMA that Keanu Reeves did the questions ranged from personal to professional real quick. Amid all of this a user decided to ask an interesting question about has there ever been in a role in your career you regret turning down? The question did get selected and replying to it, Keanu wrote, “…No…but I did always want to play Wolverine.”

Fans were busy processing the fact that Keanu Reeves always aspired to be Logan, the man had another happy Bombay already prepared for us. An user asked, “Have you spoken to James Gunn at all in regards to Constantine 2? Hope we get to see it!” And in just four worlds he shook the internet and brought in a storm. Reeves wrote, “Yes. And me too.”

This means an MCU debut is possible since he does love the universe, and a DCU comeback with Constantine 2 is already been discussed. He might become the first major star to be juggling between both the superhero words. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

