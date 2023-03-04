The most felt shake-up in the realms of superheroes and the world of fantasy was James Gunn taking the boss chair at the now DCU with Peter Safran. The maverick filmmaker had some bold decisions in mind and for that, he had to axe some very integral branches of DCEU. The first blow ended up cutting down Henry Cavill who was shown the gate for the second time just weeks after he was given a chance to make a comeback as Superman in Black Adam. But now it seems like Gunn had some different plans.

For the unversed, bringing back Henry as Superman in DCU has been a life motto for not just Dwayne Johnson but gazillion fans of the star and character out there. He even made one in the climax of Black Adam confirming that Man Of Steel 2 is on cards. But as James Gunn took over, the plan did not sit right with the idea that he had for the studio and its future so he decided to let Cavill walk out again and kill his future in DCU as Clark Kent.

Fans to date even after a couple of months continue to call out Gunn for doing so. But it now looks like James Gunn had some other plans with Henry Cavill in mind and it was integral to move him away from Superman to execute them. There are reports that the DCU boss has approached the Witcher star and there is a big twist in the tale. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, James Gunn has approached Henry Cavill to come back to the DCU yet again but not as Superman. Yes, you read that right. Gunn doesn’t want Cavill to play Clark Kent but he wants him to play an altogether different character. The Internet has already labelled this decision as a wild and bold move considering the star is unanimous with the Kryptonian Prince.

There is no confirmation whether this has happened or Henry Cavill is keen on taking this leap and making a comeback to DCU for the second time and not as Superman but as a different character. Only time will tell. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

