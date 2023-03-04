It’s now been over two years that we have been an audience to all the drama that has been unfolding in the life of Hollywood’s one of the most controversial superstars, Johnny Depp. The actor who is now awaiting his big screen comeback has been in the news over the last two years for possibly all the wrong reasons as he was at battle with his former wife, Amber Heard. While he won, he has also lost a lot and one of them is the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. But looks like it is turning out to be Dwayne Johnson’s gain.

For the unversed, over the past couple of years, Johnny Depp has been in the courts of law more than he has been on sets. While he won the defamation lawsuit that took place last and proved Amber wrong, before that he was fighting a Libel case against a British tabloid that labelled him a wife beater. When he lost that trial, he was unceremoniously removed from the Fantastic Beast franchise and silently from Pirates too.

Ever since fans are urging Disney to make their favourite star reprise Jack Sparrow. Reports had that the studio has already cut ties with Johnny Depp and is shaping a Pirates Of The Caribbean future without him. But looks like the studio might have found his replacement and that too in a massive star, as big as Dwayne Johnson. Read on to know more about the same.

Yes, you heard that right! The billion-dollar franchise Pirates Of The Caribbean is moving forward without Johnny Depp. It was earlier said that there will be a female lead this time and Margot Robbie was even roped in with no more updates later. Now, as per a viral report on the internet from Fan Fest, it seems like the studio has some bigger plans for their franchise and it includes bringing in Dwayne Johnson to take over Depp’s job.

There is no confirmation on whether Dwayne Johnson is actually approached or he is playing Jack Sparrow or a completely new lead. Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to make a comeback with Jeanne du Barry, a French period drama that is set to release this year.

