Henry Cavill is one of the most talked about actors ever since he was dropped as Superman. His fans worldwide are showing outrage as they couldn’t get a proper farewell for the beloved character. However, the actor once revealed how he flubbed’ an audition with Patrick Stewart early in his career.

Both actors are known for their respective Superhero characters. As they both also belonged to different franchises, Marvel and DC, the Superman actor once auditioned for Stewart’s made-for-TV film, The Lion in Winter. Read on ahead to find out what actually happened at the auditions.

On Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the Superman actor Henry Cavill recalled his audition for The Lion in Winter while he was with Patrick Stewart. The actor revealed he was really nervous about performing in front of Hollywood veteran. As he “flubbed” the audition, Cavill said, “You and I met many years ago — I think it was in 2003 when you were casting for The Lion in Winter I’d been acting for three years, I was incredibly nervous to audition in front of an actor of your caliber. I had spent weeks learning my lines, and by the time I got in there, I’d whipped myself into such a frenzy that I completely flubbed the audition.”

Henry Cavill got nervous and added, “I forgot how to act, and then I left with my tail in between my legs.” However, the actor once again appeared for the audition even though he did not get the job. “It wasn’t good enough to get the job, but it was far better. You said, ‘I’m so glad that you came back,’ and that gave me such strength throughout my career, and I’ve never forgotten it,” added the Superman actor.

While he did not mention which role, it can be speculated Henry Cavill might have read for the part of one of King Henry’s sons. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, follow Koimoi.com

