Johnny Depp got a separate acclamation after featuring in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. His character as Jack Sparrow received a lot of appreciation from the audience, and his popularity grew double. However, after his name got into the defamation case against Amber Heard, the hate and controversies started to spur around the actor, and Disney had fired him from playing Jack Sparrow any further. However, now that the actor won the case, they want him back. Read on to know more!

When Johnny appeared as Jack Sparrow with his aura and personality back in 2003, it had become one of the most iconic characters ever created on screen. Depp even received a lot of prestigious awards and appreciation for his performance across the globe.

However, when Johnny Depp’s name started to do rounds in the media for his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, to maintain Pirates of the Caribbean’s image, they fired the actor from the franchise. And since then, the actor had vowed to never return as Captain Jack Sparrow no matter how much money he gets offered. But now the producer of the franchise Jerry Bruckheimer shared that he wants the actor back as Jack Sparrow after he won the trial.

In a recent interview with Deadline, talking about Johnny Depp, Jerry Bruckheimer shared, “He’s just so good at what he does and actors recover from things like this. He’s a good individual and he’s a caring individual. He’s somebody that you can rely on and he’s just terrific. I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn’t, but he’s still a talented artist.”

Well, it’s just a matter of time to see whether Johnny Depp will return as Jack Sparrow or not but as it seems he is still uninterested. As per the franchise they had mentioned that Margot Robbie will be taking the legacy forward.

In another interview Jerry Bruckheimer had mentioned, “We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we’ll get both of them. It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.”

Would you want to see Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean? Let us know!

