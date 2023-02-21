Will Smith is having a hard time getting over the infamous Oscar slap controversy. As the Oscar-winning actor is trying to work on his image, many fans and netizens have called out him for the incident. In the recent development of stories, Smith’s video giving a group of people a deep-fake image of Margot Robbie on a bus went viral. Read on for more details.

Both Hollywood stars have featured in numerous projects together and their chemistry has gained massive box office numbers. Their last outing was in 2015’s Suicide Squad which was received well by the audiences. While Will Smith faces backlash from the netizens, read on to find out more about it.

A video has been circulating with the caption “Will Smith embarrasses Margot Robbie on a bus with the Suicide Squad cast” on Reddit. In the video, both of them are seen riding the minibus with other casts of Suicide Squad where Will Smith was seen holding his phone and showing an obscene deep-fake photo of Margot Robbie.

Later, the video shows Smith showing it to the group and someone films the interaction. “They hacked my phone!”, says the actor jokingly when someone interrupts him. As it seemed like a fun interaction with the cast, the footage proved the exact opposite as Robbie was edited into a deep fake as well as being in a compromising position. However, the video does not seem to please the fans as they are blasting both actors.

Notably, in the past, both actors have been rumoured to be romantically involved as they had some suggestive images together in a photo booth in 2013. The images of Margot Robbie and Will Smith were commissioned by a production firm, and the “cast and crew” were fully aware that the photos were being taken, which made clear that they are only friends.

Let us know what do you think about the controversy.

