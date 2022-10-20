Tomorrow is the day when the hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change as Dwayne Johnson’s decade long labour of love Black Adam hits the big screens across the globe. Playing the titular part, The Rock has literally manifested, asked for and made it happen with dedication and gest. Over the past few years, there were many instances he was mentioned but never concrete. But did you know he was about to make his debut with a rather controversial DCEU movie previously?

For the unversed, Dwayne Johnson was said to be playing Black Adam in the DCEU in 2008. For the next 14 years, the studio just didn’t know where to incorporate him. But The Rock made it very clear that he will make it happen no matter what and stood with it for a decade. Turns out, the studio finally decided to give him what he deserves and we today see the release of the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But amid all of this, Warner Bros and DCEU executives had a plan to introduce Black Adam in a rather controversial movie. Yes, you read that right. As per a We Got This Covered report, the earlier plan was to let Dwayne Johnson debut in 2016 release Suicide Squad and below is all you need to know about this exciting update of the day.

The detail was given out by Dwayne Johnson producer partner Hiram Garcia, who detailed how The Rock was persistent on giving Black Adam a standalone film and not diluting his existence. While we know the plans were to pitch him against Shazam in the 2019 movie but Dwayne didn’t let that happen. But the idea was also to introduce him in Suicide Squad. Though David Ayer didn’t shoot anything with The Rock but the plans were indeed there.

The idea was to bring Black Adam in the end credits and make a way. Hiram said, “There was talk of him being utilized right at the end of something, but it was just conversations and that was many regimes ago.”

Would you have enjoyed Dwayne Johnson making a cameo in Suicide Squad? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Not Just Henry Cavill’s Superman, Dwayne Johnson Wants Black Adam To Fight Justice League, Suicide Squad & Even Joker! Are We Dreaming?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram