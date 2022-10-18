One can say there is no man at this moment with the optimism and ambition for the DC Extended Universe as big as Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. He enters the universe as the ultimate baddie Black Adam, who has claimed to change the hierarchy of power in the DCEU. Over the past year, we have seen his dedication to shape the movie he has been manifesting for the past decade. But the dream doesn’t stop here, but now he wants to fight the Justice League and many others.

Dwayne has been quite vocal about his aspirations to take Black Adam ahead and even place him against many other DCEU heroes. The most spoken about combat is of course between him and Henry Cavill’ Superman and him and Shazam. But now in his latest statement, The Rock has said he wants to bring together the Justice League, Joker & many others.

As per Comicbook, talking of where he wants to take Black Adam and how it might be possible with new Warner Bros bosses, Dwayne Johnson said, “The fans will always guide you where you need to go. That’s the new era I talk about in the DC Universe. And in the DC Universe — they haven’t always listened to fans in the past, but things are different.”

Dwayne Johnson added, “In Black Adam, things are different. So that’s why we can introduce the JSA. That’s why in Black Adam, Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Flash — they all co-exist in our world.” He then went on to talk about the scattered timeline where many characters are out of the main timeline and in their own sweet corners of the DCEU.

“Black Adam’s not over here, and Joker’s over here, and you know, Justice League is over here,” Johnson said. “In our world, they all exist. Ideally, in my mind — it’s a little crazy — they all cross paths. Because the fans want that. And there’s a good, creative way that we could figure that out, they all cross paths,” Johnson said, singling out Black Adam versus Superman as a fight “that would make for a great collision one day.”

Dwayne Johnson added, “So Black Adam colliding with all of these characters in the DC Universe, we come to the table with that open mind. If you said to me, ‘Suicide Squad?’ I say, ‘Yes.’ ‘Justice League?’ I say, ‘Yes.’ You name them, open up the book. Everything.”

Black Adam hits the big screen on October 21, 2022.

