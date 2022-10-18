The phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is kind of a big experiment to bring in new things to compete (in a healthy way) legacy that the Infinity saga has left with the last film Avengers: Endgame. At this point, the revamp of the MCU has garnered more criticism than praises and that is worrisome. One of the biggest void so far is the lack of a father/head of the family figure, which was of course the iconic Robert Downey Jr. What if we tell you he might come back?

For the unversed, one of the most emotional moments in the entire decade or so of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the last scene of RDJ as Iron Man passing away. He took the responsibility to defeat Thanos in his hands and as a result had to lose his life to the power of the Infinity stones. Ever since then, MCU has been time and again mourning the loss and paying deserving tributes.

As the MCU moved ahead after Endgame and many actors began reprising their roles, one of the most burning questions was whether Robert Downey Jr makes a comeback or not. And now if the latest piece of speculation is anything to go by, he might reprise Tony Stark in the movie timeline and not for one but two movies that also involve Avengers. Read on.

As per a new viral tweet from a Twitter handle MCU Source, the Marvel bosses have decided to bring back Robert Downey Jr to play Tony Stark aka Iron Man in not one but two movie. The two movies are both the Reunion films by the end of phase six, names Avengers: The Kang Dynasty & Avengers: Secret Wars. There are no updates other than this but it is enough to excite fans who have been waiting for the good news. Hope this turns out to be true.

Meanwhile, recently while talking about making a comeback as Iron Man on The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, Robert Downey Jr went on to say, “To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I’ve done all I could with that character.” This would’ve really dulled down the hopes if he wouldn’t have said his next statement.

Robert Downey Jr didn’t really cancel the thought of a comeback after Avengers: Endgame’s heartbreaking climax. He didn’t rule out the possibility when he added, “There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious. But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff.”

