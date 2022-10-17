K-pop boy band BTS, well, needs no introduction. Whoever loves K-pop music knows about the boy-band. However, as per recent turn of events and according to media reports, BTS is all set to start their mandatory military service, and it’s their oldest member Jin who has been enlisted first. Scroll below to read the whole news.

Since BTS had made their debut in the K-pop music industry, the boy-band had become huge successful in Korean, and slowly they won over the whole wide world. Their upbeat tunes, unique song patterns and their social awareness campaigns they have empowering the youths. Now, it’s time for them to serve the military duty.

Jin, is now 29 years old, and in December, he will be 30. He tried to put off his service as long as he could to complete his music ventures. But, now he has to face the consequence, which means 2 years of the military serve and out of the public eye.

As per a notice filed by band’s management group HYBE, “Jin will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration’s relevant procedures for enlistment.” It also added that the other members will also serve their duty as per their plans.

Confirming in another statement, HYBE-owned Bighit Music, that manages BTS shared on Instagram, “Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

As soon as the news hit the internet, BTS ARMY (as the BTS fans are called) went crazy. They tweeted and retweeted the news and screamed, “We will wait for you.” Jin will return after two years, which is in 2025. While one of them wrote, “2025 we will wait for you. The trust between us will remain the same but love , ofcourse the love will increase with number of days. We have the bond that’ll be same over the years,no matter what you’ll do we’ll support you always And as we know time flies,this 2 yrs will too”, another one commented, “Armies crying for what??? They reconvene as a grp at 2025….we still have songs to stream and gain records… We know BTS are responsible people,,,they don’t avoid the responsibility to be done for their country..be proud that they ll be serving their nation.”

Well, it’s clearly an emotional day for the BTS Armies. For the unversed, in June, the boy-band had decided to take a break from the group to pursue projects as solo artists. It had given a major shock to the fans. But the members of the group has reunited for the free concert on Saturday in Busan in support of South Korea‘s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

