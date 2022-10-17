Elon Musk is the man every tech fanatic fantasizes about. He is wealthy, gets all the girls, and is a step closer to owning one of the most influential social media platforms. On paper he’s perfect, but it looks like the ideal man has weird thoughts that will raise your eyebrows. Scroll down to know them.

Elon Musk and his ex-girlfriend Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) were together from 2018 to 2021. They have a son and daughter together, named X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk respectively. Even though they have called it quits for about a year now, a new interview has revealed what the billionaire actually thinks about his ex.

As per a new report, Elon Musk apparently thinks that Grimes isn’t real at all and is “a simulation” made by him during their dating period. Devin Gordon claimed this in The Elon Musk Show, a new BBC docu series that aired on October 12. He further said that Grimes doesn’t think that it’s that crazy an idea. Here’s what Devin said:

“She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real. That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him. Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him.”

Ultimately Devin says that Elon Musk and Grimes are good for each other. He also revealed that the now separated couple initially bonded over an AI joke. He said:

“They both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future called Roko’s Basilisk, which I don’t really even get. And her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented.”

What do you think about this? Does it feel weird to you? Let us know.

Stay tuned for more updates.

