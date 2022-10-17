For the longest time, there had been rumours of a fallout between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. It all happened when Justin Bieber ended up getting engaged with the former, only 2 months after splitting with the Calm Down singer. Jelena fans would often spread hate against the Victoria’s Secret model but it looks like there’s no bad blood. Scroll below for all the details.

On October 15, it was a star-studded event as many celebrities attended the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Emma Stone, and Lily Collins were among other celebrities who showed up. But it was Hailey and Selena, who truly stole the show.

In a rare scenario, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen in a single frame, all happy as they posed for pictures together! Justin Bieber’s wife wore a brown-coloured, cut-out, body-hugging gown. Sel, on the other hand, looked super chic in a black pantsuit.

In the viral pictures, Hailey Bieber could be seen holding a glass of liquor as she poses alongside Selena Gomez. The Only Murders In The Building actress is even seen wrapping her hands around the model in one of the frames. Of course, there is no bad blood between Justin Bieber’s love interests and if this isn’t setting records straight, we don’t know what will!

Netizens were equally surprised when pictures of Selena and Hailey surfaced online. But the highlight of the scenario remained memes on Justin Bieber.

A user wrote, “Justin’s new wallpaper”

Justin's new wallpaper — fahmi (@jepisdead) October 16, 2022

Another commented, “Justin updating his Lock Screen to the pic of Selena and hailey”

Justin updating his Lock Screen to the pic of Selena and hailey pic.twitter.com/650sJKrN2b — theshortguy (@itsnotrohith) October 17, 2022

“selena with a fan how sweet,” another joked.

selena with a fan how sweet — jumi (@JUMlXO) October 16, 2022

A comment read, “dreams can come true”

“What if they ditch Justin and just run off with each other?” a user joked.

What if they ditch Justin and just run off with each other? pic.twitter.com/3VvG9Rd4Gb — D A N N Y 🪂 (@AjeboDanny) October 16, 2022

Well, we’re certainly happy to see Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez together. How about you guys?

