Harry Styles has a hilarious response to getting hit by a water bottle during his concert. The Don’t Worry Darling actor is balancing his acting and music career simultaneously. The Olivia Wilde-directed film was recently released, and it saw the former One Direction member in the lead.

A lot of controversies surrounded the film, which also stars Florence Pugh. It was said that Wilde and Pugh feuded during the shooting though the House actress denied that. Another crazy rumour that arose was after fans thought the As it Was singer spat on Chris Pine during the premiere of the film.

Of course, those rumours were also fake, and Chris Pine himself denied it. When it comes to his music career, Harry Styles is busy with Love On Tour. He is nearing the end of it and held a concert in Chicago recently. While his concerts are famous for people coming out, gender reveals, and more, this time, something unfortunate happened.

A video went viral on social media that shows Harry Style being hit by a water bottle while he was on stage. The singer was in the middle of his performance Friday night at the United Center when, out of nowhere, a person from the audience threw a bottle which directly hit Harry’s crotch. It looked quite painful!

Styles didn’t let that dampen the mood, and after taking a moment’s pause he said, “Well, that’s unfortunate.” He then shook his leg and added, “OK, shake it off.” The crowd went wild as their cheer and laughter could be heard echoing across the entire arena.

Though Harry Styles reacted hilariously, it is a good thing that he wasn’t hurt badly. Throwing things while people are performing on stage is rude and can cause grave injuries. A few fans spoke about the same as well.

