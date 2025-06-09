Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* still has some juice and surpassed another MCU movie this weekend. The film is suffering due to new releases but has beaten Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh’s movie Black Widow. The film has failed to hit the $400 million milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, it was Florence’s MCU debut alongside Scarlett, which was her last Marvel flick. The New Avengers has long been eyeing Black Widow’s domestic haul, and it has finally achieved that feat. This 2025 release received good reviews despite losing financially.

Thunderbolts* box office collection day 38 (North America)

The New Avengers collected $2.5 million on its 6th three-day weekend, with a decline of -47.9% from last weekend. The film has also lost 565 theaters on Friday. We will consider this a winning situation for the movie as it has been experiencing a mediocre run at the box office, yet it has earned this number on its 6th weekend [via Box Office Mojo]. Therefore, the film has hit the $186.5 million cume in North America.

Thunderbolts* surpasses Black Widow at the North American box office

The New Avengers has beaten Black Widow domestically. The movie also received good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes but is slightly below Thunderbolts’ ratings on the aggregate site. Black Widow received 79% from the critics, while the 2025 film has received 88%. It collected $183.6 million in its domestic run, which has now been beaten by The New Avengers’ $186.5 million collection. It is also close to beating the 2021 movie’s $379 million-plus global haul.

Worldwide box office collection & release

The New Avengers has completed over a month at the box office and has still not achieved its beak-even number. It is concerning for a Marvel movie as the studio has given some of the highest-grossing films of all time. It has hit the $188.09 million cume at the overseas box office. Therefore, the MCU movie has collected $374.5 million. Thunderbolts* was released in the theaters on May 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $186.49 million

Overseas – $188.09 million

Worldwide – $374.58 million

