Let’s narrate a story of when Scarlett Johansson spilled the tea about her Black Widow role in Iron Man 2. In a no-holds-barred chat with Collider, she called it like she saw it. The character? Totally “hyper-sexualized.” Yup, you heard that right! Instead of being the fierce superhero we all love, she was treated more like a shiny trophy than a badass. “You look back at Iron Man 2, and while it was fun, the character is so sexualized, you know? Talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever.” Yikes, right?

Let’s face it: when Black Widow first premiered in 2010, she was a legit ass-kicker. Johansson called out that cringeworthy line from Tony Stark, where he drooled over her and said, “I want some.” It was meant as a joke, but it left a mark. “Maybe at that time, that felt like a compliment,” she mused, pointing out how she once measured her self-worth against those comments.

Fast forward a decade, and Johansson has undergone a severe glow-up—personally and professionally. Now, as a mom, she’s got a different perspective. “I’m more accepting of myself,” she said, and she has evolved. The evolution of Black Widow’s character mirrored Johansson’s journey from being treated like “a piece of ass” to a badass who stands on her own.

As she looked back, Johansson couldn’t help but celebrate the changes in Hollywood—especially post-#MeToo. “Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message,” she pointed out. It was a thrilling time to be part of that shift and, finally, break free from the outdated tropes that had previously shackled her character.

But let’s be honest: her comments stirred up some serious debate. While many fans cheered her on, others took to the internet to throw shade. Some called her critique a retroactive slam on a movie that kicked off her career in the MCU. But Johansson wasn’t here for the hate; she highlighted the need for growth (for herself and the industry).

Black Widow finally hit the big screen in 2021. There is no origin story here, folks! It occurred between Civil War and Infinity War, showcasing Natasha as a fully realized hero—not just a pretty face. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film focused on female empowerment, with Johansson taking the lead and co-starring alongside Florence Pugh.

Looking back, her remarks were like a spotlight on the broader issues of representation and the evolution of women in film. The journey from being an objectified spy to a superhero who kicks butt and takes names is no small feat. “Evolve,” she said. “I think it’s pretty cool.” And honestly, can we get a round of applause for that evolution? Black Widow is not just a character; she symbolizes growth—and we’re here for it!

