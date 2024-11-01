As Thunderbolts gears up for its 2025 debut, a new criminal player’s about to step up—HYDRA’s been MIA for a solid decade. This sneaky organization was a staple in the early MCU, wreaking havoc in The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier.

The Thunderbolts trailer dropped severe bombs, teasing a new supervillain group that could easily take HYDRA’s place as the big bad. Past projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left breadcrumbs leading to this new organization. It’s time for the shadows to part and let the villains shine!

But let’s rewind the tape. By the end of Phase 2, HYDRA was effectively kicked to the curb. Originally hailing from the depths of Nazi Germany as the sinister arm of the SS, they wormed their way into SHIELD like an unwelcome guest who wouldn’t leave. After a couple of significant defeats—thanks to Captain America in 2014—they faded from the limelight. Sure, they made a couple of cameos in Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War, but those were more like ghostly echoes than actual threats. The villain vacuum left behind has been begging for something—or someone—to fill it.

Enter Thunderbolts, ready to throw down the gauntlet and potentially resurrect the villain game. One of the MCU’s most burning questions has been: Who bought Avengers Tower? After Tony Stark flipped it during Spider-Man: Homecoming, speculation ran wild. Was it Kingpin? Norman Osborn? Perhaps a rogue Kang variant? But, surprise! The Thunderbolts teaser dropped a juicy nugget: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine may have snatched that coveted tower, hinting at her grand plan.

Valentina, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, first strutted her stuff in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, revealing herself as the CIA’s big cheese, pulling strings like a puppet master.

Now, what’s OXE? This new kid on the block is fresh from the pages of Marvel Comics, meaning Marvel Studios has a playground of creativity when it comes to spinning its story. Rumors are swirling that Bob, Lewis Pullman’s character, is getting tangled up with this shady organization, giving OXE a leg up in the villain department. Imagine Valentina becoming a primary antagonist who could make the remaining Avengers quake in their boots.

So, as we gear up for Thunderbolts, the burning question remains: Can OXE fill the shoes of HYDRA? Or will it just set the stage for even wilder and weirder threats to arise? Whatever the answer, one thing is sure: the MCU is cranking up the heat, and we’re all in for a rollercoaster of twists, turns, and criminal antics that’ll keep us on the edge of our seats!

