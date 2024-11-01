Marvel Cinematic Universe recently released the trailer for its upcoming Thunderbolts, and it clearly showed a connection with its other MCU films, notably The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The MCU thrives on its interconnected stories, where heroes team up across multiple films, peaking with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. However, despite numerous crossovers, the Multiverse Saga has yet to deliver a team-up on that scale.

Thunderbolts feature old entries from previous films, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Widow, but one key rivalry is set to continue. Although the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier offered closure for Sebastian Stans’ Bucky Barnes after he reveals to his elderly neighbor that he killed the man’s son while brainwashed by Hydra, his future remains uncertain. While Sam Wilson becomes Captain America after Chris Evans’s retirement as the superhero, the former prepares to battle major villains in his film. Still, Barnes is left grappling with his identity and purpose.

On the other hand, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker had a clear path as the new Captain America, supported by the government. After being injected with the super soldier serum and Steve Rogers’ shield, he was expected to protect the world. However, the trailer showcased Walker’s character as far less virtuous as he is easily swayed by fame and power. Besides, in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Walker was seen descending from the heroic figure into a darker version of himself. Though he lost his status as Captain America, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine approached him to join a secret task force.

Thunderbolts will explore more of the new team, exploring the events between the series and the film. It will also feature a team-up between Walker and Bucky, who always fought on the opposite sides during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Thunderbolts will arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Follow Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Was Daryl’s Survival in The Walking Dead Always Meant to Change the Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News