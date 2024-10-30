The mighty Marvel Cinematic Universe is all geared up with confirmed dates for multiple upcoming movies that promise to expand the Multiverse Saga in Phases 5 and 6. In addition to Marvel projects, Sony Pictures Entertainment is ramping up to expand its Sony Spider-Man Universe with several Spider-Man Verse titles in the pipeline, including Kraven the Hunter, Venom 3, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Here are all the upcoming Marvel and Sony’s confirmed projects in Phase 5 & 6.

Venom: The Last Dance (October 25, 2024)

After Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the last chapter of Venom’s trilogy is all set to arrive on the big screen soon. Eddie Brock’s Venom will return one more time with the introduction of the big bad Knull, the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe.

Kraven the Hunter (December 13, 2024)

Kraven the Hunter is another of Sony’s upcoming movies expanding the Spider-Man universe. The first R-rated entry in Sony is expected to deliver an intense and violent side of Sony’s projects. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a grounded villain.

Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025)

Following the departure of Chris Evans, Captain America: Brave New World would be Anthony Mackie’s big screen debut as Captain America and one of the crucial releases of Marvel. The movie is expected to see Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres go up against the Leader and the new President of the United States.

Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025)

Thunderbolts features a cast from previous Marvel projects who will gang up to undertake an unknown mission for the United States government. This movie is the only chance to see the significant team form before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025)

Marvel’s First Family will be brought to the big screen once again, and it will be as big as the Avengers. The team of four will join the robot side-kick, H.E.R.B.I.E., and feature futuristic vibes like The Incredibles.

Blade (November 7, 2025)

Blade was initially slated for a 2023 release; however, after massive rewrites mid-production, the movie has a final release date. Blade is expected to cast Ebony Blade and Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman.

Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026)

Avengers: Doomsday will see Robert Downey Jr.’s return in Doctor Doom’s villainous role. The Russo brothers will direct the fifth Avengers movie.

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027)

Avengers: Secret Wars will be based on 1984 and 2015’s Secret Wars events and will see a threat to destroy the world of the MCU.

Other movies confirmed by Marvel but whose release dates have not yet been revealed include Armor Wars, Spider-Man 4, Shang-Chi 2, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

