Elizabeth Olsen’s portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was highly applauded by critics and fans alike. Her character debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron and evolved as one of Marvel’s complex figures. While her role in movies like Avengers captured her performance, it earned her a standalone show, WandaVision, which featured her magical abilities in profound ways.

Olsen brought depth and vulnerability to Wanda, expanding her career and making her a household name. After playing the character for almost 10 years and working nonstop to perfect it, Olsen once shared that she feels frustrated playing Wanda and wants to leave the franchise.

Elizabeth Olsen Wanted To Get Fired By Marvel

After playing Wanda Maximoff for 10 years, Olsen finally decided to take a break from the character. While her debut as Scarlet Witch was one “hell” of a rise for the actress, she has spent most of her time on the sets ever since. In a throwback interview with Variety, the actress revealed that she lost several good roles and opportunities in other films because of her portrayal of Wanda and nonstop shooting.

She said, “I was doing Marvel for two years straight, with a two-day break and a quarantine for one….. I wrapped WandaVision on a Wednesday and flew to England on a Friday.”

Olsen further explained that having spent two years of her life consistently playing the character, she now doesn’t miss playing the role. She admitted, “It’s been 10 years of playing her, and I’ve loved it…..And if someone were to tell me that I am fired from Marvel movies, I would feel proud of what we made.”

Of course, ten years is very long to play the same character and take advantage of lucrative opportunities.

Do Elizabeth Olsen Dislike Playing Wanda?

This wasn’t the only time Olsen expressed her dislike towards playing Wanda. It’s not that she feels tired of the character; she is more concerned about how things work behind the camera. She once revealed that studios like Marvel have long-drawn contracts from which you cannot get out, which frustrated her. She admitted, “I had this job security, but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.”

Furthermore, she found playing the character in WandaVision and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness difficult, as both had similar storylines.

