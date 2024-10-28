Popularly known for her role in Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen has been a critical figure in the franchise. Her character has appeared in films like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Infinity War, Endgame, and her critically acclaimed solo series, WandaVision. While her portrayal is highly lauded among Marvel fans outside Marvel, she has starred in several other genres, including a remake of the South Korean film Oldboy.

The actress starred alongside Josh Brolin, and the two shared several nude scenes. One notable scene required Olsen to get naked with Brolin, to which she once discussed her thoughts.

Elizabeth Olsen On S*x Scene In Oldboy

Elizabeth Olsen played Marie Sebastian, a social worker who becomes entangled in the life of Joe Doucett, played by Josh Brolin. The dark and intense thriller featured some “very dark and very creepy” scenes, per the Marvel star. But she was relieved during the filming of the scene as director Spike Lee promised her that she wouldn’t appear completely naked on camera.

Reflecting on the s*x scenes, the actress shared, “It was probably weirder for him than for me because he has a daughter my age, so I’m sure that was weird for both of them.” Interestingly, Brolin’s daughter, Eden, is slightly older than Olsen.

Elizabeth Olsen On ‘Never Have To Be Nude’

In a throwback interview with Net-a-Porter’s digital Magazine, The Edit, Olsen discussed filming the intimate scenes in Oldboy and other films. She explained her decision to appear in a nude scene in a movie, acknowledging that some of her family and friends were concerned about the impact such scenes might have on her career. However, Olsen realized that taking such creative risks, including appearing nude, did not hinder her career but allowed her to explore more complex and daring roles.

Olsen shared, “You want that voyeuristic quality, but I never feel I have to be nude – and you won’t ever see me in a beauty shot in a bikini on a beach. That’s a character I will never play.” The actress also discussed the experience of filming the intense scenes, calling them “incredibly awkward,” but stresses the importance of feeling safe and respected on the set.

Follow Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

Must Read: The Joker’s Lip-Licking Habit in The Dark Knight Wasn’t In The Script—It Was Heath Ledger’s Invention

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News