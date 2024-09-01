Hollywood’s A-list actor Jake Gyllenhaal has delivered intense performances in his career in films like Nightcrawler and Brokeback Mountain. The American actor began acting as a child in City Slickers and worked in several of his father, Stephen Gyllenhaal’s movies like Homegrown and A Dangerous Woman.

Gyllenhaal received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal in Brokeback Mountain. The actor has also left his footprints in Marvel as he appeared in the role of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While the actor has been known for his diverse roles, there was a time when he dissed his Marvel colleague, Elizabeth Olsen.

In 2019’s Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man film, Gyllenhaal played Quentin Beck aka Mysterio. However, he made a snarky comment about Olsen, who played Wanda Maximoff. In a throwback appearance on the Hot One’s Season 20, the actor tried the spicy wings of death sauce and saw Wet Ones and toothpicks on the side of the table. He asked the host Sean Evans, “What a*shole used a f*ckin’ toothpick?” Evans revealed that it was Scarlet Witch actor Olsen who used the Wet Ones as well as the toothpicks. Instantly, Gyllenhaal redacted his comment and apologized adding, “Oh, sorry, Elizabeth. She’s like, literally the least a*shole I’ve ever met, so I’m sorry.”

Gyllenhaal was recently seen in Presumed Innocent, a legal thriller TV series based on Scott Turrow’s 1987 novel. The actor played the lead character, a lawyer named Rusty Sabich. Other than this, his upcoming projects include an untitled Guy Ritchie Project, The Anarchists vs ISIS, The Division, Snow Blind, and Lake Success. Gyllenhaal also delivered a successful performance in Road House alongside Conor McGregor, Lukas Café, Joaquim de Almeida, Jessica Williams, and Billy Magnussen. The movie was released on Amazon Prime and attracted over 50 million worldwide viewers over its first two weekends.

