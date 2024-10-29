Tom Cruise is still Hollywood’s ultimate blockbuster machine, and at 61, he’s proving that age is just a number. Whether pulling off wild bike stunts in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning or going all-in on action sequences with zero safety net, Cruise reminds everyone why he’s the biggest movie star. In a world where CGI dominates, Cruise keeps it old school—willing to risk it all for the real deal. But getting here wasn’t always a smooth ride.

After a five-year break, Cruise came roaring back. Between Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Top Gun: Maverick, he faced personal drama and a few flops. Most stars would’ve disappeared into the background. Not Cruise. He returned with a bang, mingling with the aristocracy and preparing for his biggest hit to date at Cannes. In addition to exceeding forecasts, Top Gun: Maverick brought in $1.5 billion worldwide. That’s how you can make a comeback!

It didn’t just revive his career; it boosted his cool factor. Critics were skeptical about restoring an old franchise, but Cruise proved he could still fly high. Maverick wasn’t just a sequel—it was his victory lap, reminding Hollywood that he’s still the golden boy.

Mission: Impossible—Still Killing It

With the Maverick momentum, Cruise dove straight into Mission: Impossible 7. This wasn’t just another sequel—it was Cruise doing what he does best: jaw-dropping stunts that left audiences speechless. He dropped behind-the-scenes clips of himself braving extreme conditions for those wild action scenes. In a CGI-heavy world, Cruise is still the real deal. He’s out here reminding us why real stunts always beat digital tricks.

Of course, there were some PR hiccups along the way—the infamous Oprah couch jumps, his controversial antidepressant comments—but Cruise bounced back. His Tropic Thunder cameo was pure gold, showing he can laugh at himself and flip the narrative. Tom Cruise isn’t just the biggest movie star in the world—he always will be. Tom Cruise is here to stay—bigger, bolder, and more daring than ever!

