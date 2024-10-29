Jennifer Lawrence has performed standout in several films, including Oscar-winning roles in Silver Linings Playbook, The Hunger Games, and X-Men movies. While her portrayal has made her one of Hollywood’s most compelling talents, her role in Passengers was equally lauded.

In Passengers, Lawrence stars as Aurora Lane, a writer who is one of the many passengers in stasis on a spaceship traveling to a distant colony. As she is woken prematurely alongside Chris Pratt’s character, she faces emotional and ethical dilemmas as she adjusts to the isolation. Though her character was perfectly blended with the film, she once opened up about filming the intimate scenes between her and Pratt.

Jennifer Lawrence Talks About Intimate Scene In Passengers

In a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence admitted that she is nervous about filming the intimate scenes in Passengers because it was her first adult scene in her career as an actress.

She said, “I had my first real s*x scene a couple of weeks ago, and it was bizarre, it was bizarre. Everything was done right; it wasn’t anybody’s fault; nobody did anything wrong; it was just a bizarre experience.”

The actress further explained that she got “really, really drunk,” which resulted in more anxiety while filming the scene. She explained, “When I got home, I was like, ‘What have I done?’…It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach. And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that.”

Lawrence admitted that she felt very exposed and emotionally open, expressing the uncertainty about how much to share. She explained that this experience made her feel more vulnerable than ever before.

Chris Pratt On Intimate Scene in Passengers

While it was new and awkward for Lawrence to film an intimate scene, Pratt was the perfect gentleman and acted professionally with her to minimize the awkwardness.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pratt shared, “I don’t want to make generalizations based on gender, but I feel the responsibility falls on me [to make my costar comfortable], and I’ve been in that situation a couple of times. Essentially, it’s your job to just minimize the discomfort by, you know, making sure there’s nobody else on set than is required, having a closed set, periodically checking in, and just doing everything you can to assure the person you’re with that they’re okay.”

He further shared that despite how the scene looked on screen, it was not sexy, as there was a lot of awkwardness while it was being filmed.

