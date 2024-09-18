Known for her iconic portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s historical drama, Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke has risen to stardom and now holds a household name in the Hollywood industry.

Her acting in Game of Thrones earned her critical acclaim and several award nominations, also bagging her roles in movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Me Before You, and Last Christmas. However, she was never spotted in a superhero film until Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Secret Invasion. But there was a time when she got a chance to play in Marvel movies but lost it.

While filming Game of Thrones, Clarke got the chance to star in Iron Man 3. In a throwback Instagram post by Drew Pearce, the filmmaker revealed that Clarke was supposed to be in the third chapter of the critically acclaimed movie alongside Robert Downey Jr., but things didn’t work out. Recalling this, Clarke once shared when asked in a throwback interview with The Sunday Times about her role in Iron Man 3, “I think, if I did, it would be me having a giggle. I want to do something absolutely stupid and silly, like, you know, The Avengers or whatever. Something where I got to have a giggle with mates.”

Soon after her stint in Game of Thrones, she landed the role of a superhero for Marvel’s miniseries Secret Invasion. In the series, Clarke took on the role of G’iah, a Skrull and the daughter of Talos, a key character from previous MCU films. G’iah is deeply involved in the Skrull rebellion, a faction of shape-shifting aliens attempting to infiltrate Earth. She starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Secret Invasion is a six-episode miniseries; however, it didn’t receive positive reviews from viewers and critics alike. Clarke’s character lacks significant development and strays from its comic-book origins. Due to this, there’s no official confirmation of a second season yet.

Secret Invasion is available to stream on Disney+.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Only $7 Million Away From Stealing Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows II’s Top 20 All-Time Global Rank

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News