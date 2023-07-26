Secret Invasion Review (Finale) : Star Rating:

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle

Creator: Kyle Bradstreet.

Director: Ali Selim.

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar (In India).

Language: English (with subtitles).

Runtime: 6 Episodes, Around 45 Minutes Each.

Secret Invasion Review (Finale) : What’s It About:

(This review is based on episodes 3 to 6). So the alarms are ringing louder now. The Skrulls have infiltrated the system in a much bigger way than Fury even thought. G’iah is an ally, but even her life is in danger. How will Nicky Fury save the day without any Avengers involved is the show.

Secret Invasion Review (Finale) : What Works:

The extent to which viewers can suspend their disbelief to think that a superhero will save them in their tough times has drastically changed post the pandemic, and not for good. In this world where people prayed for that one magic, and it never really happened until many were killed, when Marvel decides to shape a show away from their superhero phenomenon and pitches one human against a community of aliens, it is a good move because we are ready for that showdown. But alas, it is a studio that has chosen rushed climaxes as their new favourite thing, and even Secret Invasion ends up being just that.

But first, about the good part. Like I said in the review of the first two episodes, it is Kevin Feige and team realising that they need to explore their roots where a Captain America was fighting for his country, and there were no fun elements involved, just a serious, strict business. The power of Secret Invasion is in that very fact. Like the Iron Man standalone movies, at stake here is avoiding the World War III, which the Skrulls want to start. The show very cleverly places characters to create an exceptionally intriguing map, one that even an ardent MCU fan will take some time to dissect.

The writing is polished and aware of the fact that it is venturing into the humaneness of this setup which wasn’t really explored in an entire previous phase besides a couple of movies. Here is a man who is aging but still has the responsibility to save his world and keep his promise. Though he travels to space, time, and universes, he still is a human. The acknowledgment of that very fact and how he chooses a new successor to make the strongest Avenger ever is what makes the finale and the show a winner in terms of writing.

The idea of how the Skrulls began with searching for a place which they could call home, to how they were seeking love, to finally some taking things into their hands to snatch what they want is a very intriguing storyline. The finale ends up revealing a lot and even gives solutions to your worries about which pivotal character is Skrull and which isn’t.

What is also interesting, is the fact that Secret Invasion dares to show the visual consequences of the act and one that not only involves the superheroes and their fantasy world, but real humans. You can imagine this happening in your surroundings, and that makes the show stand out a bit more.

Talking about Secret Invasion without giving spoilers is impossible beyond this point, so I must stop.

Secret Invasion Review (Finale) : Star Performance:

Samuel L Jackson doesn’t let the spotlight put on him finally go in vain. He ensures that every minute he is on screen, he delivers the best and makes the audience believe more in Nick Fury. Even in his most vulnerable moments, he is aware because he has lived this part for the longest.

Olivia Colman, as Sonya, can roast me the entire day, and I won’t complain even a bit because her sass and the way she delivers it is impeccable. The actor doesn’t get enough to do as a standalone character, but she manages to be seen even in the background and that is a sign of a brilliant actor.

Emilia Clarke suddenly has become one of the most essential characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and deservingly so. Cannot talk much about her without giving spoilers, but you have to witness her be the best.

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik has a lot of potential, but the show ends up giving him a climax that is so rushed that it at no points serves the hype that was created around him.

Secret Invasion Review (Finale) : What Doesn’t Work:

The format of making Secret Invasion into a mini-series is the most unforgivable crime the bosses at the studio might have committed. It is a show with so many nuances and scope to have a long-format execution. Even an average watcher will tell you that one could easily stretch this show, and it wouldn’t even look forced because there was so much material to explore.

The finale is 38 minutes, and it kickstarts just to run and not breathe at all. There is so much packed and so many things that you would want to see more. Like a final fight between G’iah and Gravik is such a stunning turn since a very long time, but it enters and ends within minutes without giving the audience any scope to digest the moment or Marvel at it. It is the scene that has changed the course of MCU beyond the show, but given no respect.

Secret Invasion Review (Finale) : Last Words:

Secret Invasion is one of the most nuanced writings to come out of the MCU mill in the longest time, but its format backstabs it.

Advertisement

For more recommendations, read our Last Of Us Review here.

Must Read: Beef Review: A Satisfyingly Chaotic Meditation That Explores Divides & Questions One’s Existence; MCU’s Thunderbolts Is In Unique Hands Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News