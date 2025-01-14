The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam crime-thriller Sookshmadarshini emerged as one of the most successful films of Mollywood in the year 2024. After a glorious run at the box office, the film has now closed its curtains. Here is taking a look at the closing worldwide box office collection of the film.

Sookshmadarshini Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

On its closing, the Basil Joseph starrer earned 28.70 crores when it comes to the total India net collection. At the same time, the gross collection stands at 33.86 crores. The movie earned around 22.25 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 56.11 crores. Thus, the film witnesses a wrap below 60 crores. The film could have crossed 60 crores but the day-wise collection of the film had drastically decreased.

Sookshmadarshini’s Stellar ROI

However, it cannot be denied that the Basil Joseph starrer emerged as a success. It was mounted at a modes budget of 10 crores. With its total India net collection of 28.70 crores, the film’s closing ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 18.7 crores. At the same time, the film’s closing ROI percentage stands at 187%. The movie received a positive response from the critics and fans alike which also resulted in a positive word of mouth.

Sookshmadarshini’s OTT Release

The Basil Joseph starrer was released on the OTT streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The film was released on January 11, 2025. It would be interesting to see whether the movie received a positive response on the digital sphere too as it received during its theatrical run. The film also stars Nazariya Nazim in the lead role and is directed by MC Jithin.

