Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain starrer Ground Zero has opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. The action thriller arrived days after the Pahalgam attack, a blessing in disguise. Unfortunately, it was a slow start at the box office. Check out day 1 early trends.

Ground Zero Day 1 Early Estimates

Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s directorial opened on the expected lines. It was majorly dependent on word-of-mouth. The reviews were positive, but the on-ground buzz was low. It will take some time to develop the much-needed hype and drive the audience to the theatres.

As per early trends, Ground Zero earned 1-1.50 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. It surpassed the opening day collections of Superboys Of Malegaon (50 lakhs) and will likely leave behind Crazxy (1.10 crore). However, the action thriller recorded one of the lowest openings in Bollywood so far.

Check out the 5 lowest openings in Bollywood in 2025:

Superboys Of Malegaon: 50 lakhs Crazxy: 1.10 crores Loveyapa: 1.25 crores Ground Zero: 1-1.50 crores (estimates) Azaad: 1.50 crores

Besides, Ground Zero failed to enter the top 10 opening days in Bollywood. It needed a minimum of 3.11 crores to beat Emergency and steal its tenth spot.

However, it lagged behind by a considerable margin.

Strong competition at the ticket windows

Despite limited screens, Akshay Kumar led Kesari Chapter 2 is the go-to choice of audience currently. It has given Sunny Deol’s Jaat a run for its money with a visible impact during the second week.

Ground Zero has the possibility of getting sandwiched if the pace does not pick up during the weekend. In another 5 days, Raid 2 and The Bhootnii are also releasing in theatres, which will make the journey more difficult.

