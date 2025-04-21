Girish Kohli’s thriller movie Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah of Tumbbad fame in the lead role, is all set to arrive on OTT after winning hearts during its theatrical release. The 90-minute-long, emotionally charged thriller is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with a gripping storyline and yet another stunning performance by Shah.

Following a successful run at the cinemas, Crazxy will be released digitally on April 25, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The film is available for purchase and rental on the platform, as it is in an 8-week lock-in period that every film has to serve before its OTT release. As Crazxy was released on February 28, the film will complete the 8-week post-release window and will arrive on Prime Video on the aforementioned date.

In the movie, Sohum Shah plays the role of a surgeon, Dr. Abhimanyu Sood. The film unfolds inside a car, heightening the tension as a desperate father races to save his kidnapped daughter. Crazxy had a strong and solid run at the box office, even though it was met with a clash and earned critical acclaim. The reception shown by the audience was so positive that the film added new screens in the second week of its run. Despite being a small budget film, the Sohum Shah starrer stood at the top, garnered incredible acclaim, ran in theatres for over a month, and made 2x of its budget at the box office.

Crazxy masterfully intertwines suspense with emotional depth and earned praise for its unique storytelling, technical prowess, and a powerhouse performance by Sohum Shah. The film boasts one of the most exhilarating background music pieces paired with some of the most iconic songs and voices in Hindi cinema, from Gulzar to Kishore Kumar.

The film’s musical composition stands out, featuring talents like Vishal Bhardwaj, Laxmikant–Pyarelal, The Red Kettle, Manan Bhardwaj, Khullar G, Yeah Proof, Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and Osho Jain. Their contributions, coupled with lyrics by Gulzar, deliver a soundtrack that enhances the film’s intense atmosphere.

Cinematographers Sunil Borkar and Kuldeep Mamania craft a moody, immersive visual experience. At the same time, editors Sanyukta Kaza and Rythem Lath maintain a brisk, nerve-wracking pace, ensuring the narrative’s tension is consistently palpable. Crazxy is a compelling showcase of storytelling and technical prowess, promising an engaging cinematic journey. If you’ve missed the movie in theatres, catch it from the comfort of your home on April 25.

