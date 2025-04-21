There have been tons of films on cross-culture. Some sailed, and some tanked. In fact, it seems like Fawad Khan’s upcoming film Abeer Gulaal might also be on the same touchy topic – two cultures or else, let us be specific – a Hindu and a Muslim falling in love. And if the two are in a foreign land, it would be precisely an Indian Hindu and a Pakistani Muslim. Suswagatam Khushaamadeed also seems to explore intercultural love!

Propaganda people also call it Love Jihad, where a Muslim man tries to convert a Hindu girl. But in this teaser, clearly, Pulkit Samrat is doing the reverse of the process, trying to ask his girlfriend Noor not to do the Aadaab and is teaching her Namaste instead.

In the teaser of this unnecessarily long spelling film, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, Pulkit Samrat asks his girl not to do Aadaab and do Pranaam instead, and he does this twice in 42 seconds. Seriously, is this only my issue, or is this controlling men’s syndrome a little off-putting in a film that promises a love story and promises to embrace a love story between two cultures and claims – ‘Bound By Faith’?!

The teaser of the film has a radiant vibe, but to be honest, listening to the background score, I am already singing Chogada Thara, a good song from a disaster film that arrived a few years back, starring Ayush Sharma. Pulkit Samrat appears to step in the same shoes, and the blueprint of this Hindu-Muslim love might be something along predictable lines.

A few years ago, we saw a film called Total Siyaapa, starring Yami Gautam and Ali Zafar; then there was Indoo Ki Jawani, a weird love story with Kiara Advani. Even this one does not offer any feel good though I wish I am proved wrong. But if a man would tell me not to do Adaab and do Namaste twice in 42 seconds, I would start praying, ‘O Jesus, Help Thy People.’

Directed by Dhiraj, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed stars Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif, Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, Sajjad Delafrooz, Manurishi Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Meghna Malik, Mehul Surana, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanojia, Late Arun Bali & Rituraj Singh.

Check out the teaser here.

