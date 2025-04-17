The makers of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ZEE5 film Costao unveiled the trailer of the movie. The gritty crime thriller has Siddiqui playing a no-nonsense customs officer named Costao Fernandes who is on a deadly mission to unravel a gold smuggling case. However, he soon faces several obstacles in the way but nothing big enough to shake his determination.

Costao Trailer Review

The Costao trailer begins with the introduction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character, Costao Fernandes. He is a former naval officer-turned customs official. We are hinted that he has not attained a great success or value in life because he chose to abide by his rightful principles rather than to fall prey to corrupted methods.

However, his life turns upside down when he discovers a huge gold smuggling case which also involves a corrupt official played by Kishore Kumar Huli. Despite knowing the numerous threats involved while investigating this mission, Costao shows an unwavering courage while trying to unravel the smugglers behind this fiasco. His family including his wife (Priya Bapat) is also embroiled in the perils of the case.

We are shockingly shown a scene wherein Costao faces a life-threatening attack and is declared dead. However, is the game over for him or does he have new tricks up his sleeve. The Costao trailer keeps us hooked with one man’s grit and courage against a dangerous smuggling racket.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance inevitably does not falter and he showcases a fine balance between the vulnerability and courage in his performance. At the same time, Priya Bapat seems intense as a supporting wife who is also frightened with the repercussions that her husband’s overly gutsy attitude brings to their family. The dialogues and the background score also commands attention.

The Costao trailer also leaves us wanting more to know about the fate of the protagonist as he is surrounded by assailants on all sides. The movie has been directed by debutante director Sejal Shah. It also stars Gagan Dev Riar and Hussain Dalal in the supporting roles. It will be released on ZEE5 on May 1, 2025.

Take A Look At The Costao Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more trailer and teaser reviews!

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer Review: Hey Rajkummar Rao, I Am Chanting “O Purush Jaldi Aana” – What A Laughter Riot Ft. Wamiqa Gabbi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News