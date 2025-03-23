Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his powerful performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, and Manto, has cemented his place as one of India’s finest actors. Despite his remarkable talent, Siddiqui has often faced bias over his appearance. Throughout his career, he has spoken candidly about the prejudices he endured in the film industry, including being told he did not “look like an actor.”

At the Cinevesture International Film Festival, Siddiqui shared his frustration with being labeled “unconventional” because of his ordinary appearance. He humorously countered the claim by stating that he represents the look of Crores of Indians, while actors like Hrithik Roshan are the real “unconventional” ones. The actor, who enjoys blending into the crowd, also revealed how he was once stopped by a security guard from entering the set of his own film, highlighting the relatability of his everyday appearance.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has never shied away from speaking about the biases he faced due to his looks. During a session at the Cinevesture International Film Festival, the actor recalled being dismissed early in his career for not having the so-called “heroic” appearance.

“I would get angry. You go to someone’s office and introduce yourself as an actor and they would ask, ‘Who are you?’ I would say I am an actor. They would be like, ‘You don’t look like one,’” Siddiqui shared, reflecting on the rejection he encountered. He further revealed that even during interviews, people labeled him “unconventional looking.” However, Siddiqui humorously pointed out the flawed perception, stating, “Bhai, how am I unconventional when crores of people look like me in India? I’m conventional, it’s Hrithik Roshan who looks unconventional.”

The actor recounted a comical incident from the set of Talaash where a security guard refused to let him enter, assuming he was an outsider. “It still happens to me… I’m currently shooting for ‘Raat Akeli Hai Part 2’ with Honey Trehan sir. I would be standing behind him and he would be searching for me. I would then say, ‘Sir, I am right behind you.’” Despite facing such incidents, Siddiqui takes pride in his ability to blend into the crowd. “It is good. I know how to merge in the crowd and I love that. My personality is like that and I take advantage of it.”

