Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a name that resonates with brilliance in Indian cinema. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the finest actors of his generation is nothing short of inspiring.

Time and again, the praiseworthy words have been equated with Nawazuddin and late Irrfan Khan, another magnificent film actor. However, Nawazuddin would always say his difference. He has said it one time too many, “Mein aapne jaise kaam karne ko aya hu, mein kissi ke jaisa kaam karne ko nahi aya hu. Of course, woh great actor hein, lekin mujhe apni pehchan banani hai.” One can see clearly in the quote his effort to distinguish himself from the line of artists whom he admires.

One can sense the truth of his heart by the exact style, he acts all his characters with. Taking into consideration the Haddi actor, who has become an international film star, his performances have become very popular among audiences from all around the world. His acting is a great asset to the world of cinema because he can make the most complicated roles look easy to perform. He is a good actor with such intensity and realness he brings to the portrayals that make characters unforgettable. The acting career of his has been as big as life.

Upon delivering a charismatic performance as Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur and a touching role in The Lunchbox, Nawazuddin’s talent has truly grown so much. After all, this is what separates him from others. Be it his chilling performance as Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games or a remarkably funny embodiment of writer Saadat Hasan Manto in Manto, Nawazuddin has excelled every role he has done.

His excellent acting makes him not only a delight for the audience but also for the critics who demand perfection. The exactitude with which he brings his characters to life is a mark often not reached by many other actors. Nawazuddin journey to the big screen illustrates amazing talent, perseverance and highest form of storytelling i.e love.

Siddiqui has acted in some of notable Bollywood movies like Black Friday (2004) & New York (2009), Peepli Live(2010), Kahani(2012 and the gang slow show 2012), He is the only Actor of 8 Films which were selected and premiered at Cannes Film Festival. Siddiqui stared in the two Emmy nominated series, James Watkins “Sacred Games” (2019) — McMafia.

Nawazuddin will next be seen in ‘I’m Not an Actor’, ‘Black Currency’, ‘Thama’ and others over a period of next few months.

