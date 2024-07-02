Nawazuddin Siddiqui is unabashed in his interviews. The actor speaks his mind and shares his views on everything – movies, his personal and professional life, his equation with others in the film industry, etc. In a new interview, Nawazuddin has called himself the ‘ugliest actor’ in Bollywood.

In an interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur star said, “Pata nahi shakalo se humari nafrat kyun hai kuch logon ko. Kyunki shakal hi aisi hai – itne badsurat hai humlog. Humein bhi lagta hai jab apne aap ko aaine mein dekhte hai. Hum bhi bolte hai apne aap ko ‘kyun aa gaye film industry mein itne gande shakal leke?’ (I don’t know why some people hate the way I look. Maybe it’s because I’m just that ugly. Even I feel it when I look at myself in the mirror. I question why I came into the film industry with such bad looks).”

In the same interview with News 18, Nawazuddin Siddiqui called himself the “ugliest actor”, physically. The actor said that he has been hearing all this about him for a long time. However, he has no complaints about the film industry. The Rautu Ka Raaz actor thanked the directors who gave him a chance to play different kinds of characters.

“Agar aapke andar thora saa bhi talent hai toh industry bahut kuch deti hai. Society mein discrimination hai, industry mein nahi (If you have even a bit of talent, the industry offers you a lot. There’s discrimination in society, but not in the industry),” said the Gangs of Wasseypur star.

In his career, Nawazuddin has been a part of some popular movies like Black Friday, Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, etc. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Zee5’s Rautu Ka Raaz. The actor has four movies in the pipeline – Oil Kumar, Adbhut, Norrani Chehra and Sangeen.

