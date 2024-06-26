Gangs Of Wasseypur is one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. It also brought massive fame to actors Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Richa Chadha, among others. But did you know? Anurag Kashyap reprimanded Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his overacting on day one and had to reshoot his entire sequence! Scroll below for the unknown details!

The 2012 epic black comedy crime drama featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faisal Khan. He portrayed the second on-screen son of Manoj Bajpayee (Sardar Khan) and Richa Chadha (Nagma Khatoon). His eccentric performance landed him the Special Jury Award at the 60th National Film Awards 2012.

But the beginning was quite rocky for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He recalled getting a ten-page script from director Anurag Kashyap while appearing on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast on YouTube. “I wanted to give it my all. Slowly, I started behaving like Al Pacino. On the first day of the shoot, I was full of Al Pacino. I was reacting like Al Pacino,” recalled the 50-year-old.

Anurag Kashyap was quick to notice his weird approach. Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued, “We were staying at a small hotel in Banaras, and Anurag called me to his room and said, ‘Ye kya kar raha hai tu? Tu pagal hai kya? Ye kis tarah se kar raha hai tu? Overacting kyun kar raha hai? Power kyun show kar raha hai?’ (What are you doing? Are you mad? Why are you overacting? Why are you showing power?).”

It was then that Nawazuddin realized he was doing everything wrong and had to reshoot all his scenes from day 1 over again. The scene in question was the moment Definite comes to meet Faisal in jail. While he was required to behave like a normal person, he was unnecessarily showing a lot of power, which did not go well with ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Gangs Of Wasseypur Part 1 was followed up with a sequel featuring an ensemble cast of an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Zeishan Quadri, Rajkumar Rao and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

