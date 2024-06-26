Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut in 1996 with Khamoshi: The Musical. The film stars Nana Patekar, Salman Khan, and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. It received many positive reviews and is still praised for its intriguing storytelling. However, after the movie, Sanjay and Nana never worked together again.

Nana Patekar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had a fallout after Khamoshi: The Musical. Reportedly, the duo had a lot of arguments on the film’s sets. The Welcome actor has himself opened up about the fallout. Patekar revealed that there was not one but several arguments that led to their fallout.

Nana Patekar On Fallout With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In an interview with The Lallantop, about his fallout with the Heeramandi creator, Nana Patekar shared, “It wasn’t just one argument, there were many. But Sanjay is a good director. In the scene, my wife has a heart attack. I’m playing cards with my back to her. She’s behind me. We are both deaf, of course. How would I know what’s happening behind my back? Sanjay wanted me to turn. He said that there is an unspoken bond that a couple shares, but this wasn’t a strong enough reason for me to understand the scene. I said I needed a solid reason.”

The Vaccine War actor added that relationships shouldn’t be limited to work and should remain friends even after the job is done. “Perhaps I stepped out of line. But I feel relationships shouldn’t be limited to work. We should remain friends even after our work together is over. That’s how I would prefer it to be. Films come and go, but our memories stay with us forever,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, after Khamoshi: The Musical, Sanjay Leela Bhansali went on to direct some amazing movies – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Saawariya, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The director will soon work on ‘Love & War’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

