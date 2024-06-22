Sanjay Leela Bhansali has worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in three movies—Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Guzaarish. The filmmaker wrote three of the most memorable roles for the blue-eyed beauty. The characters Nandini, Paro, and Sofia are entirely different from each other. SLB not only makes Ash look breathtaking on the big screen but also brings out the best in her as an actress.

In the past, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has showered praise on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in many interviews. From her beauty to her talent to her dedication, SLB always had good things to say about her. Even when there were differences, the duo maintained grace and respected their bond. In one interview, Bhansali said that he would like to make ‘Taj Mahal‘ for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress. In the same interview, Bhansali said that Ash is the last of the stars.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Once Called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the ‘Last of the Stars’

In an interview in 2014, the Heeramandi creator said that as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress has to maintain a certain kind of authority. However, the laughter and the chuckle of the Devdas actress are the same. Ash still holds hands and reaches out to her people. Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “The girl is very much there, but of course, there is a garb. Every artiste has to create a wall to safeguard herself. She knows where to draw the line. She walks in on the sets with a lot of joy and laughter.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali further stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the last of the stars like Hema Malini, Waheeda Rehman and Rekha. “She knows how to maintain the distinction between the person and star. There’s a mystery and unpredictability about her. Like Hema Malini, Waheeda Rehman and Rekha, she’s the last of the stars,” the Heeramandi creator told Filmfare in 2014.

It has been 14 years since SLB and Aishwarya worked together. The director will be busy with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Love & War’. One can hope that soon the filmmaker comes up with something exciting and collaborates with the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress again!

