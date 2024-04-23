Hrithik Roshan Used To Beauty Shame Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? The Actor Once Confessed, "I Felt Really Foolish"

Beauty is something that has generally been a curse to women. Those who are not considered beautiful have to face all kinds of biases, but even those who are considered beautiful have to face bias and insults. In fact, you would not believe that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the most beautiful woman, has been subjected to the same bias.

Being beautiful, at times, comes along with a certain set of preconceived notions. In fact, one might have come across pretty girls as dumb lines. Remember the songs that tag beauty with nakhre? Right from Gore rang pe itna gumaan kar to more.

Often beautiful women are been character shamed, slut shamed and beauty shamed. They are misjudged as proud, have attitude problems, and more. It was once that even Hrithik Roshan misjudged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her beauty. However, he was honest enough to realize his mistake on a public platform.

Hrithik Roshan and Aish were paired for the first time opposite each other in Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom 2. Aish killed the film as Sunehri. It was then that, in one of his interviews, Hrithik confessed to judging Aish on the basis of her beauty negatively.

In an interview quoted via ETimes, the actor said, “I have to say that I judged her wrong. I felt really foolish at that. Sometimes, beauty just takes over so many of the other talents. She’s someone with a lot more mettle than just what shows on her face.”

While Hrithik thought Aishwarya Rai was just a pretty face, his father, Rakesh Roshan, also felt that the actress looked older than his son. However, when the Guru actress came to know about Daddy Roshan’s thoughts, she was quick to take a dig, saying, “It’s strange that Rakesh Roshan thinks I look older than Hrithik. In fact, he’s approached me for all his home productions.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan worked together in Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar and Guzaarish.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News