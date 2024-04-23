It was a surprising turn of events when KGF superstar Yash, who was reportedly gearing up to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi playing Devi Sita, walked out of the film overnight. The film shoot commenced, and fans were surprised at the superstar’s decision not to do the film.

Yash’s 150 Crore Paycheck

It was reported that the actor was offered almost a whopping 150 crore for the trilogy, but he still chose to walk out of the film, only to walk in with a better role to play! The KGF superstar has now joined hands with Namit Malhotra to co-produce the film.

2025 will be a year to cherish for Yash with his upcoming film Toxic, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan as his sister, releasing in the theaters and Ramayana enthralling the audiences, probably giving him a money-making opportunity as bets are being played upon the star cast of the film that includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman!

Making A Mark With KGF!

Yash has become synonymous with superstardom and box office dominance. His outstanding performances, particularly in the action-thriller franchise KGF, have propelled him and his character Rocky Bhai to national sensation status. KGF remains one of the biggest Indian films, generating unparalleled love and excitement. The actor stands as the visionary force behind this success, taking this gripping tale Pan-India and contributing significantly to the massive success of both installments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

New Role In Ramayana

During an interview, Yash spoke about joining forces to co-produce Ramayana and said, “It has been my long-term aspiration to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global level. In pursuit of that, I was in L.A. to ally with one of the best VFX studios, and to my amazement, the driving force behind it was a fellow Indian. Namit and I had various ideation sessions, and coincidentally, our synergy on the vision for Indian cinema aligned perfectly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Promising to take the film on a new pedestal, the actor said, “We brainstormed various projects, and during these discussions, the subject of Ramayana came up. Namit had a part of it in the works. The Ramayana, as a subject, deeply resonates with me, and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana, we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion among audiences across the world.”

What truly sets the two films apart is their scale: immense budgets, grand entertainment, yet strikingly different approaches. Each film boasts intelligent conceptualization, promising audiences captivating experiences unlike any other.

Ready To Rule 2025

The superstar is actively working towards bringing Indian cinema to the global stage. A creative producer in his films since 2014, he’s now taking his involvement a step further by co-producing his next two highly anticipated ventures: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ramayana, marking a new chapter for the actor as both actor and producer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Toxic has a powerful narrative backed by a cast and crew drawn from all corners of the Indian film industry – and even featuring international talent – promising a truly unique cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, Ramayana, co-produced by Yash and Namit Malhotra, strives to retell the greatest Indian epic with a fresh perspective. This ambitious project will utilize creative exploration, bold vision, and honest storytelling to captivate audiences worldwide.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 Star Cast Fees: Prabhas’s Paycheck 733% Higher Than Ashwatthama Amitabh Bachchan – Big B, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan Take Massive Hikes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News