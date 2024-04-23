Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture, Varshangalkku Shesham, had a promising opening week, comfortably surpassing the 30 crore mark at the domestic box office. However, the film’s journey since then has been a cause for concern. Read more to know Varshangalkku Shesham’s box office update on day 12.

While Monday drops are a natural phenomenon in the film industry, the extent of Varshangalkku Shesham‘s decline on its second Monday is noteworthy. The film collected an estimated 0.99 crore on April 22nd, a staggering 63.33% drop from its second Sunday’s collection of 2.7 crore. This dip signifies a potential struggle to maintain audience momentum, which is potentially detrimental to the film’s overall profitability.

Looking at the current trend, it seems that the film will end its 2nd-week run at the 35 crore mark in India. This figure, while decent on its own, becomes concerning when considering the reported budget of 40 crore.

However, there’s a silver lining. Varshangalkku Shesham has succeeded in the overseas market, with collections currently sitting at a healthy 31.75 crore. Furthermore, the film itself has received positive reviews, with praise directed towards the performances of Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and the supporting cast. Vineeth Sreenivasan’s direction has also been lauded for its finesse.

Despite these positive aspects, the path to profitability remains a steep climb. The substantial gap between the film’s budget and its projected domestic earnings paints a challenging picture. To achieve financial success, Varshangalkku Shesham must sustain strong audience interest in the coming weeks and potentially explore additional revenue streams beyond theatrical releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

