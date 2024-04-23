Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter was released earlier this year on the eve of Indian Republic Day. The film started off well and went on to earn over 350 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Unfortunately, the collection wasn’t up to the mark, considering the grandeur of the film, and it got the label of an underperformer. However, looking at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan’s failure, it feels like we undervalued the achievement of Hrithik’s biggie. Keep reading to know more!

Last year, on the same release date, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan was released, and its box office storm left everyone’s jaw dropped. The film shattered almost all records and put on an earth-shattering sum of over 1000 crores gross globally. So, it was obvious that the Hrithik Roshan starrer would bear mammoth expectations. But now, it comes across that due to such expectations, we clearly didn’t praise the performance of the aerial action drama.

For those who don’t know, Fighter raked in 212.50 crores at the Indian box office and 351.75 crores gross at the worldwide box office (India gross- 250.75 crores, overseas gross- 101 crores). It’s been almost 5 months since 2024 started and till now, only the Hrithik Roshan starrer has managed to cross 300 or 350 crores gross in Indian cinema.

At the end of Fighter’s run, considering the reported budget of 250 crores and the domestic collection of 212.50 crores, the film was labeled as a losing affair at the Indian box office. Many thought that Bollywood didn’t start on an expected note, and as the year progresses, the industry will deliver big hits on the global level. In a harsh reality check, 2023’s golden days are gone, and achieving big success won’t be easy this year.

As of now, only Singham Again looks like the only big-money spinner from Bollywood at the worldwide box office. The latest and greatest upset came in the form of Eid releases. Both Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan failed to hit a cumulative total of even 200 crores gross globally, despite the festive season. On the other hand, Fighter entered the 300 crore club like a cakewalk despite not being released in UAE-GCC.

Clearly, Fighter needs more appreciation for its box office performance!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

