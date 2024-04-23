Shahid Kapoor became the obvious choice for remakes once he hit the ball out of the park with Kabir Singh, that was a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. He next starred in the Jersey remake. However, it was far from repeating the successful history of Arjun Reddy.

Jersey was a Telugu language sports drama that was helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and starred Nani and Shraddha Shrinath in the lead. It was released in 2019 and got rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the director remade the film in Hindi and produced it with Dil Raju, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and Allu Aravind. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the film was a disaster at the box office.

Jersey Telugu Box Office

Nani’s film opened at the box office to a raving 6.95 crore. The film earned almost 17 crore on the opening weekend and performed exceedingly well, registering a total of 33.65 crore in India.

Jersey Hindi Box Office

Shahid Kapoor‘s film was released in 2022. Call it probably Corona’s bad effect that the film worked like a disaster. It opened at 3.2 crore, much less than Nani’s version. Collecting only 11.80 crore in its opening weekend, it registered a lifetime collection of 20.85 crore.

Jersey Budgets & Profits

While the Telugu version of the film was mounted on a budget of 20 crore, it went on to register a profit of 68.25% at the box office. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s remake was made on a budget of a whopping 60 crore, and it failed to break even!

Jersey Overseas Box Office

Nani‘s film raked 108% higher when it came to the overseas collection with a 12 crore gross, while Shahid Kapoor’s film lurked at a 5.75 crore gross. Jersey Telugu registered a worldwide collection of 51.70 crore, while Jersey Hindi collected 30.75 crore worldwide.

Shahid Kapoor & Nani’s Salaries

Shahid Kapoor claimed 41% of the Hindi film’s budget for his 25 crore paycheck. Meanwhile, it was reported that Nani signed the film for 6 crore, but, due to budget constraints, did the film for free, opting for profit sharing later.

Jersey Hindi was a disaster at the box office, while Jersey Telugu was a super hit.

Interestingly, Jersey Telugu was released this weekend as the film was completed 5 years of its release.

