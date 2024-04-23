It has been another historic day for Ajay Devgn since he collected the lowest for his film Maidaan on the 12th day of its release. The film grew over the weekend with massive jumps of almost 90% but has fallen apart with the second Monday!

Maidaan Day 12 Collection

On the 12th day of its release, early trends suggest that Ajay Devgn’s sports drama has collected almost 80 – 90 lakh, and it would be a herculean task to cross the 1 crore mark.

The massive drop definitely suggests a gloomy week for Maidaan ahead. The film currently stands at 35.69 crore, and there is no significant change in numbers with the 12th-day reports.

A Massive 74% Dip

While the biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim earned 3.15 crore on the second Sunday, the second Monday witnessed a crash as the film crumbled down with a 74% dip. Things seemed to be rosy when it peaked, almost doubling with the 2nd Saturday and 2nd Sunday numbers.

Very Tough To Crack The 50 Crore Mark

Looking at Maidaan’s pace, it is pretty clear that the film might find it very difficult to even reach the 50 crore mark, which is as disappointing and heartbreaking as it could get. The biopic definitely deserved an audience.

Here is a daily breakdown of Maidaan box office for the last 11 days.

Day 1: April 11 | Thursday | 7.25 crore (with Paid Previews)

Day 2: April 12 | Friday | 2.80 crore

Day 3: April 13 | Saturday | 5.65 crore

Day 4: April 14 | Sunday | 6.52 crore

Total: 22.22 crore (Extended Weekend)

Day 5: April 15 | Monday | 1.40 crore

Day 6: April 16 | Tuesday | 1.60 crore

Day 7: April 17 | Wednesday | 1.93 crore

Day 8: April 18 | 2nd Thursday | 1.15 crore

Day 9: April 19 | 2nd Friday | 1.51 crore

Day 10: April 20 | 2nd Saturday | 2.83 crore

Day 11: April 21 | 2nd Sunday | 3.15 crore

Total: 35.79 crore

