Madgaon Express did well in its fifth weekend as 1.71 crore came in. The comedy has stayed on to be in circulation for a good time period now and that should continue to be the case not just for the rest of the month but even in May since there is hardly any inflow of movies expected. The election season is on as a result due to which most filmmakers are holding on to their releases.

As a result, Madgaon Express is benefitting, as can be seen in the constant growth that it managed over the weekend gone by. The film grew from Thursday numbers of 30 lakhs to 35 lakhs on Friday. This was still nominal, but then the film almost doubled up on Saturday with 62 lakhs coming in. This really has added momentum to the film, as a result of which Sunday too ended up touching 74 lakhs. It would have been fun though if 1 crore mark was hit all over again on Sunday. However, that was always going to be difficult since even last weekend, the best numbers that had come up were 92 lakhs on Sunday. From that perspective, the Sunday-to-Sunday drop has been negligible.

So far, Madgaon Express has collected 31.66 crores, and a lifetime in the vicinity of 35 crores is most definitely on. Anything over and above this would be an added bonus for this quirky comedy, which has done well enough to reach this far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

